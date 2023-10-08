24-hour-a-day construction extended at north London, Ont., intersection

Send this page to someone via email

The City of London has announced an extension for the construction work at the Fanshawe Park Road and Richmond Street intersection.

Weather permitting, 24-hour-a-day construction will resume on Monday, Oct. 9, to complete work on a new watermain on the west side of Richmond Street.

The City says construction noise should be expected in the area during the day and overnight.

The 24-hour-a-day construction will continue until Fri. Oct. 13, when it is schedule to return to regular daytime operations.

Fanshawe Park Road will remain open with one lane of traffic in each direction.

Sidewalk access will be maintained on at least one side of the road.

Some bike lanes may close at times.

Story continues below advertisement

Transit riders are asked to visit the LTC website for service updates and detours.

The City says once all underground work is complete, crews will begin placing granular base for the new roadway in preparation to install new curbs and other aboveground elements.