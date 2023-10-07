Menu

Health

Emergency department at hospital in Oliver to undergo another temporary closure

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 7, 2023 7:35 pm
The emergency department of the South Okanagan General Hospital is seen in Oliver, B.C. on Tues. Aug. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
File photo of the emergency department entrance at South Okanagan General Hospital. Global News
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will once again undergo an overnight closure due to staffing issues.

Citing limited physician availability, Interior Health announced on Saturday that emergency services will be unavailable from Saturday evening at 6 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m.

“Patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital during this time,” said Interior Health, adding that all other inpatient services will continue as normal at the hospital.

Click to play video: 'Merritt mayor taking action against province amid ER closures'
Merritt mayor taking action against province amid ER closures

The emergency department in Oliver is normally open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The hospital has undergone several emergency department closures this year, including one this week when services were unavailable Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Friday, Interior Health announced that walk-in services would not be available at the South Similkameen Health Centre in Keremeos on Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., due to limited nursing availability.

The health centre is normally open Monday to Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Also, IH said the emergency department at the Slocan Community Health Centre in New Denver would be closed on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., due to limited staffing availability.

The emergency department in New Denver is normally open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click to play video: 'B.C. prepares to reintroduce masks in health-care settings'
B.C. prepares to reintroduce masks in health-care settings
