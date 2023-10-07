What to do in London, Ont. this Thanksgiving weekend

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Thanksgiving weekend is here and there are plenty of fun family-friendly activities for Londoners to enjoy.

Several local adventure farms will be open for the long weekend.

Kustermans Adventure Farm’s Fall Festival is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Thanksgiving Monday. Families can enjoy corn mazes, corn cannons and a visit to the pumpkin patch.

Apple Land Station will also be open for apple picking on all three days. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Children can also enjoy train rides, a sand mountain and more.

The City of London is offering free recreation activities across the city. These include Zumba classes, pickleball, slime workshops, science workshops and free swimming. A full list of activities is available on the City of London’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

Elsewhere, East Park will be open as well as Boler Mountain.

The Factory will be open with extended hours.

London Children’s Museum will be open through the long weekend.

Movie theatres, including Cineplex, Imagine Cinemas and Hyland Cinema, will be open.

Golf courses will also be open.

Storybook Gardens will be closed between Oct. 2 to Oct. 11. It’s set to reopen for StoryBOO! on Oct. 12.

More local events can be found on Tourism London’s website.

-with files from 980 CFPL’s Jacquelyn LeBel