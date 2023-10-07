Menu

Crime

Man had conversation of ‘sexual nature’ with boy at Mississauga’s Square One mall: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 7, 2023 12:25 pm
Peel Regional Police are searching for a man accused of an inappropriate conversation with a boy he did not know. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police are searching for a man accused of an inappropriate conversation with a boy he did not know. PRP / Handout
Police are searching for a man officers say had a sexual conversation with a nine-year-old boy in a toilet at Mississauga’s Square One mall.

Peel Regional Police said special victims unit officers are leading an investigation into the man who allegedly approached a young boy in a public washroom.

The incident took place at Square One Shopping Mall in July, according to police. “The suspect allegedly engaged in a conversation with (the boy) that was sexual in nature,” police said.

The boy and the man are believed to be strangers.

The suspect is described as between five-feet, six-inches and five-feet, nine-inches tall and average or thin build. Police said he had a full beard and braids.

The man was seen wearing black pants, a black t-shirt with a logo red Air Force One shoes.

Police said the man was wanted on a charge of invitation to sexual touching. Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.

