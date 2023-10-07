Menu

Crime

Man injured in overnight Newmarket, Ont. stabbing

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 7, 2023 9:40 am
File photo. York Regional Police. View image in full screen
File photo. York Regional Police. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A man has been injured and police are appealing for witnesses after a stabbing in Newmarket, Ont., early on Saturday morning.

York Regional Police said officers were called to a stabbing on Main Street South, near its intersection with Queen Street, after 1 a.m.

Police said they were responding to an assault call in the area. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been stabbed.

The man’s injuries were serious but non-life-threatening, according to police. Investigators are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed overnight Saturday or who may have video footage.

