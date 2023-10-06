Thanksgiving a busy time for volunteers feeding Winnipeggers in need

Send this page to someone via email

The Thanksgiving weekend means many Winnipeggers will be gathering around the table with family and friends, but some members of our communities may not be so lucky.

Local charitable organizations have been busy in the lead-up to Thanksgiving, with volunteers preparing hundreds of meals for those in need.

And those numbers, unfortunately, continue to grow. Dave Feniuk of Winnipeg’s Agape Table told Global News that he’s seen an “astronomical” increase in the number of people accessing meals throughout the year.

“Before the pandemic, we served 85,000 meals in 2019. By the end of ’22 we were already up to 134,000. This year, we’re projecting between 156,000 and 160,000.”

Part of that growth, Feniuk said, involves a change in the demographics among those in need. While Agape Table continues to feed marginalized communities, it’s also feeding newcomers and refugees, as well as the working poor.

“The need is greater now than it ever has been,” he said.

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, which includes meals given out Thursday, Friday and holiday Monday, an expected 1,800 to 2,000 people will be served — mostly by volunteers, and all via community support, Feniuk said.

“Without food, we can’t do what we do. Without volunteers — including myself we only have seven staff — and without money it’s hard to keep the doors open,” he said.

“Last year, we went through 1.73 million pounds of food. We’re 100 per cent donor-funded and we honestly couldn’t do that without the generosity of Winnipeg.”

Volunteers at Siloam Mission are equally busy preparing and serving Thanksgiving dishes. At a Thanksgiving lunch, held Friday, the organization’s Luke Thiessen said he expected around 750 meals to be handed out.

“I would say that rate at which the demand has been increasing has started to slow, but we’re still seeing really high numbers for a lot of meals,” Thiessen told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

Thiessen said this year’s meal is a departure from Siloam’s typical, cafeteria-style service.

“We’ll put up some decorations, tablecloths on the table, and serve people where they’re seated — kind of more restaurant-style,” he said.

“We try to create a nice family atmosphere, play some music, just create an environment that’s warm and welcoming.”

The event, he said, wouldn’t be possible without financial donors, grocery stores and food producers who donate food, and the “several dozen” volunteers donating their time to make it happen.