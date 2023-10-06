Menu

Share

Share

Canada

Prep work to start in Lac-Mégantic rail bypass project

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2023 1:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Lac-Mégantic rail disaster: Alghabra says bypass project is in ‘public interest’'
Lac-Mégantic rail disaster: Alghabra says bypass project is in ‘public interest’
WATCH: At a commemorative mass held in Lac-Mégantic, Que., on Thursday to mark 10 years since the derailment tragedy in Lac-Mégantic, Minister of Transportation Omar Alghabra said that a controversial rail bypass that has been proposed near the area “is in the public interest" and that it’s “supported by the people of Lac-Mégantic.” Alghabra added that “but we need to do it sensitively and to do it compassionately.” – Jul 6, 2023
Federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez says two important agreements have been signed for the project to divert trains from downtown Lac-Mégantic, Que., part of which was destroyed in a 2013 derailment.

Residents on July 6 marked the 10th anniversary of the rail disaster, when a runaway train carrying crude oil barrelled into the heart of the city and exploded, killing 47 people.

Rodriguez says two deals have been signed to launch the first call for tenders: one between Ottawa and the City of Lac-Mégantic, and another between the federal government and the Central Maine & Quebec Railway Inc.

Click to play video: 'Lac-Mégantic rail disaster: Community marks 10 years since tragedy'
Lac-Mégantic rail disaster: Community marks 10 years since tragedy

In 2018, Ottawa and Quebec announced joint funding for 12.5-kilometre rail bypass to divert trains carrying dangerous goods away from the heart of the city of about 6,000 residents located roughly 200 kilometres east of Montreal.

Rodriguez told reporters in Lac-Mégantic Friday that the deal with the city allows it to begin preparatory work, while the agreement with the rail company permits the tendering process to start for the selection of the firm that will construct the bypass.

Residents of Lac-Mégantic and surrounding towns are divided on the project, with some saying the new route has more curves than the old one and could trigger derailments.

Click to play video: '‘Profits are running before people’s safety’: Lac-Mégantic demands greater rail safety 10 years after disaster'
‘Profits are running before people’s safety’: Lac-Mégantic demands greater rail safety 10 years after disaster
© 2023 The Canadian Press

