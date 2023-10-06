Prep work to start in Lac-Mégantic rail bypass project

Send this page to someone via email

Federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez says two important agreements have been signed for the project to divert trains from downtown Lac-Mégantic, Que., part of which was destroyed in a 2013 derailment.

Residents on July 6 marked the 10th anniversary of the rail disaster, when a runaway train carrying crude oil barrelled into the heart of the city and exploded, killing 47 people.

Rodriguez says two deals have been signed to launch the first call for tenders: one between Ottawa and the City of Lac-Mégantic, and another between the federal government and the Central Maine & Quebec Railway Inc.

2:12 Lac-Mégantic rail disaster: Community marks 10 years since tragedy

In 2018, Ottawa and Quebec announced joint funding for 12.5-kilometre rail bypass to divert trains carrying dangerous goods away from the heart of the city of about 6,000 residents located roughly 200 kilometres east of Montreal.

Rodriguez told reporters in Lac-Mégantic Friday that the deal with the city allows it to begin preparatory work, while the agreement with the rail company permits the tendering process to start for the selection of the firm that will construct the bypass.

Residents of Lac-Mégantic and surrounding towns are divided on the project, with some saying the new route has more curves than the old one and could trigger derailments.