S&P/TSX composite index down in late Friday morning trading as U.S. markets rise

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index fell in late-morning trading, led down by utilities stocks, while U.S. stock markets moved higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 65.95 points at 19,071.86.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 81.45 points at 33,201.02. The S&P 500 index was up 9.67 points at 4,267.86, while the Nasdaq composite was up 50.16 points at 13,269.99.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.07 cents US compared with 72.82 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude oil contract was down four cents at US$82.27 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 11 cents at US$3.28 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$13.20 at US$1,845.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was up eight cents at US$3.63 a pound.