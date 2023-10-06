Winnipeg residents displaced after vehicle fire sets building ablaze

Send this page to someone via email

No one is hurt, but several people are out a car and a home after a fire made its rounds on Niagara Street in Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said it was told about a vehicle fire outside a “two-storey, multi-family residence” Thursday night.

Crews said when they got there, several vehicles were engulfed in flames.

While trying to put out the blaze on the vehicles, firefighters said it spread to the residence.

WFPS said most people self-evacuated before crews arrived, and those who remained were evacuated by responders.

A Winnipeg Transit bus was sent so the residents could have shelter, crews said, and the City of Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services team helped displaced residents find short-term places to stay.

Damage estimates are not available at this time.

The fire is under investigation.