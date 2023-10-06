Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Winnipeg residents displaced after vehicle fire sets building ablaze

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted October 6, 2023 11:51 am
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said it was told about a vehicle fire outside a 'two-storey, multi-family residence' Thursday night. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said it was told about a vehicle fire outside a 'two-storey, multi-family residence' Thursday night. Richard Buchan / CP PHOTO
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

No one is hurt, but several people are out a car and a home after a fire made its rounds on Niagara Street in Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said it was told about a vehicle fire outside a “two-storey, multi-family residence” Thursday night.

Crews said when they got there, several vehicles were engulfed in flames.

While trying to put out the blaze on the vehicles, firefighters said it spread to the residence.

WFPS said most people self-evacuated before crews arrived, and those who remained were evacuated by responders.

A Winnipeg Transit bus was sent so the residents could have shelter, crews said, and the City of Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services team helped displaced residents find short-term places to stay.

Story continues below advertisement

Damage estimates are not available at this time.

Trending Now

The fire is under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Neighbourhood association calls on Winnipeg to take action against vacant homes after latest fire'
Neighbourhood association calls on Winnipeg to take action against vacant homes after latest fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices