Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Oct. 6

Roughriders Children’s Hospital Foundation Lottery, Mental Illness Awareness Week, and preparing wild rice risotto at Calories.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Oct. 6, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Early deadline in Roughriders Children’s Hospital Foundations Lottery

It’s the early bird deadline day in the Roughriders Children’s Hospital Foundation Lottery.

The winner has a choice of a 2023 GMC Sierra AT4 or $85,000 in cash.

Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation CEO Brynn Boback-Lane looks at other prizes up for grabs and how the lottery supports children’s health and wellness.

Schizophrenia Society of Sask. helps people with mental illness

The first week of October is set aside to highlight Mental Illness Awareness Week.

Curtis Harman with the Schizophrenia Society of Saskatchewan says there are programs to help improve the quality of life for those affected by schizophrenia and psychosis.

Harman talks about his struggles with mental illness and how the organization is providing support in this interview with Chantal Wagner.

Preparing a wild rice risotto at Calories

Naomi Hansen visits some best-loved eateries in her book Only in Saskatchewan.

One restaurant featured is Calories, where chef and owner Taszia Thakur prepares a wild rice risotto.

Chantal Wagner heads to Calories to learn more about the dish and how it can be modified for the season.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Oct. 6

Thanksgiving weekend warm-up — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, Oct. 6, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

