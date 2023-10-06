Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 6, 2023 6:33 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say a man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Etobicoke early Friday.

The pedestrian-involved collision happened on The West Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road just after 4 a.m.

Police said the pedestrian, a man, was found with serious injuries. Paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 30s to hospital in critical condition.

He later died from his injuries, police said.

The driver did remain at the scene.

Some road closures are in effect and motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices