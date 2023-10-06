Pedestrian dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Etobicoke early Friday.

The pedestrian-involved collision happened on The West Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road just after 4 a.m.

Police said the pedestrian, a man, was found with serious injuries. Paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 30s to hospital in critical condition.

He later died from his injuries, police said.

The driver did remain at the scene.

Some road closures are in effect and motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

Collision: (CONTINUED)

The West Mall & Burnhamthorpe Rd

4:11 am

-driver remained o/s

ROAD CLOSURES

-Eastbound Burnhamthorpe from the West Mall

-Consider using alternate route@TrafficServices is investigating#GO2326104

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 6, 2023