Winnipeg Regional Real Estate Board reports on September housing market

The average price of homes is still climbing in Manitoba’s capital, and sales remain steady.

A report by the Winnipeg Regional Real Estate Board (WRREB) said prices for single detached homes are up four per cent from last year, and 10 per cent from the past five years.

Condos are also up, the report said — two per cent from last September and nine per cent compared to the past five years.

Residential attached homes have had seen the largest price jumps, WRREB said, increasing eight per cent from September 2022, and 15 per cent versus the five-year average.

Sales, however, were shown to be down two per cent next to last year, and 14-per cent lower than the past five years.

Rena Prefountain, 2023-2024 president of the WRREB, said this is heartening. “With the record-breaking years seemingly in the rearview mirror, a return to consistency for MLS® sales volumes in our market region is an encouraging development.”

Listings, on the other hand, were up.

The report said compared to September 2022, Winnipeg saw an 8-per cent increase in listings, and a 1-per cent increase compared to the five-year average.