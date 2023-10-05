Inclusive basketball court opens in Saskatoon near River Landing

The new ‘pawâtêtân’ basketball courts officially opened to the public on Thursday.

The outdoor space, located at River Landing near the open-air gym, features two full-size courts, extra hoops and a full set of wheelchair basketball chairs for everyone to enjoy.

The courts were the vision of the Hoist the Hoops project and were made possible with help from the City of Saskatoon and Canadian Tire Jumpstart.

The court is named ‘pawâtêtân’, a Cree word meaning “let’s dream together.”

Michael Linklater, one of the co-founders of Hoist the Hoops, says he is overjoyed with the realization of the idea that he and a bunch of his friends had.

“I thought it would be great to have a basketball court where everyone can meet each other, regardless of background. It really warms my heart to finally see it realized.”

The court was built after consulting with locals and Indigenous Elders to make sure as many people in the community were involved.

That is also how the national survivors flag was chosen as the symbol prominently featured on the centre court.

“There is a great significance to the survivors flag at the centre court. The symbol is really meaningful to us, as Indigenous people. It makes sure that we honour all survivors. We would not be here if it wasn’t for our ancestors and all that they went through,” Linklater said.

View image in full screen The basketball court features a full-sized court, a smaller court and extra hoops on the side to allow as many to enjoy the space at the same time. Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities

Major Charlie Clark, alongside other dignitaries, was present for the opening. He was very proud of the role that the City of Saskatoon played in realizing the court.

“It is so rewarding for me, in my role as major, to see the process that led to this moment and to look at these kids now enjoying this court. To think about what dreams will be created here. We feel we really are contributing to the good life of our citizens as a city this way.”

The court was built with funding from the Jumpstart program from Canadian Tire. One of the requirements of the program was that it needed to be inclusive to all children. A full set of wheelchairs to play wheelchair basketball were provided for anyone to use at the court.

Stuart McReynolds, the associate vice-president of programs at Canadian Tire Jumpstart Canada, was thrilled to finally unveil the court.

“What is really important for us, in our inclusive play projects, is that every child, regardless of background or mobility, has an opportunity to get off the side lines and into the game. We hope to expose children of all mobilities to the sport of wheelchair basketball this way.”

He said that the wheelchairs are intended to be used, even by children who do not have any mobility issues, so genuine inclusivity can be achieved.

“Children playing here can develop new friendships and a sense of belonging. It has the potential to transform the lives of all the children.”

The basketball court is open to anyone to enjoy a game of pick-up basketball or to practice their shots with family and friends.