Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Kitchener Rangers ship goaltending prospect to Sarnia Sting for draft pick

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 5, 2023 5:31 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A day after the Kitchener Rangers met the Sarnia Sting as foes on the ice, the two clubs teamed up to complete a minor deal.

On Thursday, the Rangers announced they were shipping the rights to goaltender Evan Maillet to Sarnia for a conditional 12th-round pick in the 2026 OHL draft.

Maillet has spent the start of the season with the Toronto Patriots of the Ontario Junior Hockey League where he has played in four games, posting a 902 save percentage and a 3.97 goals against average.

Trending Now

The Mississauga native was drafted the Rangers in the 13th round of the 2022 OHL draft.

The Rangers visited the Sting on Wednesday night where they left with a 3-1 victory.

More on Sports
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices