Kitchener Rangers ship goaltending prospect to Sarnia Sting for draft pick

A day after the Kitchener Rangers met the Sarnia Sting as foes on the ice, the two clubs teamed up to complete a minor deal.

On Thursday, the Rangers announced they were shipping the rights to goaltender Evan Maillet to Sarnia for a conditional 12th-round pick in the 2026 OHL draft.

Maillet has spent the start of the season with the Toronto Patriots of the Ontario Junior Hockey League where he has played in four games, posting a 902 save percentage and a 3.97 goals against average.

The Mississauga native was drafted the Rangers in the 13th round of the 2022 OHL draft.

The Rangers visited the Sting on Wednesday night where they left with a 3-1 victory.