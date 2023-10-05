Menu

Health

Quebec tables bill to sue drug companies for health-care costs linked to opioids

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2023 2:29 pm
Quebec Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Montreal. The Quebec government has introduced a bill that would allow it to join a class-action lawsuit against more than 40 pharmaceutical companies accused of downplaying the harmful effects of opioids. View image in full screen
Quebec Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Montreal. The Quebec government has introduced a bill that would allow it to join a class-action lawsuit against more than 40 pharmaceutical companies accused of downplaying the harmful effects of opioids. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
The Quebec government has introduced a bill that would allow it to join a proposed class-action lawsuit against more than 40 pharmaceutical companies accused of downplaying the harmful effects of opioids.

The lawsuit application, launched by the British Columbia government in 2018, seeks $85 billion in damages to compensate Canadian governments for health-care costs linked to opioids.

B.C. alleges that drug makers misrepresented the risk of opioid addiction and failed to mention side effects and withdrawal symptoms.

Click to play video: 'Montreal supervised drug-use sites getting boost from Quebec'
Montreal supervised drug-use sites getting boost from Quebec

Quebec’s bill would allow the government to sue opioid makers, wholesalers and consultants for health-care costs resulting from their alleged failure to warn the public of the risks associated with their drugs.

The bill, tabled by Quebec Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant, also makes it possible for Quebec to join class actions initiated in other Canadian jurisdictions, which the province currently cannot do.

There were more than 38,000 deaths linked to opioid toxicity in Canada between January 2016 and March 2023.

Click to play video: 'Opioid overdose deaths above pre-pandemic levels in Canada, public health data shows'
Opioid overdose deaths above pre-pandemic levels in Canada, public health data shows
© 2023 The Canadian Press

