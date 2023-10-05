Menu

Canada

Guilty plea from former athletic director of Legacy Christian Academy

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted October 5, 2023 1:11 pm
Legacy christian Academy View image in full screen
Aaron Benneweis, former athletic director at the Saskatoon Christian school, appeared by phone in Saskatoon provincial court on Thursday morning and pleaded guilty to sexual assault. . Tanner Chubey / Global News
A man charged in relation to Legacy Christian Academy has pleaded guilty to sexual assault.

Aaron Benneweis, former athletic director at the Saskatoon Christian school, appeared by phone in Saskatoon provincial court on Thursday morning and pleaded guilty to sexual assault.

He was charged in February and had over a dozen court hearings before his plea was entered.

Trending Now

Benneweis is named in a $25-million lawsuit against Legacy Christian Academy, known then as Christian Centre Academy, run by Mile Two Church.

More to come. 

