Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Supreme Court will hear Quebec’s challenge to ruling on Indigenous police funding

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2023 12:06 pm
The Supreme Court of Canada will hear an appeal challenging a decision by Quebec's highest court that ordered the federal and provincial governments to increase funding for a First Nation's police force. A man walks past the Supreme Court of Canada, Friday, June 16, 2023, in Ottawa. View image in full screen
The Supreme Court of Canada will hear an appeal challenging a decision by Quebec's highest court that ordered the federal and provincial governments to increase funding for a First Nation's police force. A man walks past the Supreme Court of Canada, Friday, June 16, 2023, in Ottawa. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Supreme Court of Canada said Thursday it will hear an appeal to a ruling that ordered Ottawa and Quebec to increase funding for a First Nations police force.

Quebec’s highest court ruled in December 2022 that the provincial and federal governments owed the Pekuakamiulnuatsh Takuhikan First Nation $1.6 million to make up for years of police underfunding.

Click to play video: 'How Indigenous policing works in Kahnawake'
How Indigenous policing works in Kahnawake

The Quebec government is asking the Supreme Court to overturn that decision.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2019, Quebec’s Superior Court sided with the province, but that ruling was overturned on appeal.

A three-judge Court of Appeal panel said the governments had acted dishonourably by refusing to provide adequate funding for the Indigenous police force in Quebec’s Saguenay — Lac-St-Jean region.

Trending Now

The governments had argued that Indigenous communities could use Quebec provincial police for free.

Click to play video: 'Mohawk activist and filmmaker Ellen Gabriel premieres her award-winning documentary at this year’s First People’s Festival'
Mohawk activist and filmmaker Ellen Gabriel premieres her award-winning documentary at this year’s First People’s Festival

 

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices