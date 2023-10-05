Supreme Court will hear Quebec’s challenge to ruling on Indigenous police funding

Send this page to someone via email

The Supreme Court of Canada said Thursday it will hear an appeal to a ruling that ordered Ottawa and Quebec to increase funding for a First Nations police force.

Quebec’s highest court ruled in December 2022 that the provincial and federal governments owed the Pekuakamiulnuatsh Takuhikan First Nation $1.6 million to make up for years of police underfunding.

2:12 How Indigenous policing works in Kahnawake

The Quebec government is asking the Supreme Court to overturn that decision.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2019, Quebec’s Superior Court sided with the province, but that ruling was overturned on appeal.

A three-judge Court of Appeal panel said the governments had acted dishonourably by refusing to provide adequate funding for the Indigenous police force in Quebec’s Saguenay — Lac-St-Jean region.

The governments had argued that Indigenous communities could use Quebec provincial police for free.