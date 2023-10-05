21st annual Kawartha Farmfest is back in Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

On Saturday, Oct. 7, the public has the chance to explore farms and rural attractions in Kawartha Lakes during the 21st annual Kawartha Farmfest.

Owner of Three Forks Farm near Bobcaygeon, Ont., Elecia Chinnick said it is a great opportunity for people to see local farming and agricultural operations.

“Our stop is known as Piggiefest, because we have piglets this time of year,” Chinnick said.

“There aren’t many people breeding pigs in this way anymore, they are outdoors, and you can watch them root and frisk about.”

She said the farm began as a homestead project and has now grown into a small-scale, free-range farm.

“We’ve been farming for 10 years here in Kawartha Lakes and our purpose has been to focus on more of a regenerative approach to agriculture,” she said.

To participate in the day-long event you need to purchase a ticket through the City of Kawartha Lakes website. From there you can book times to visit your preferred locations.

“People sometimes have an idea that it’s either a zoo or an industrial farm. These smaller-scale agribusinesses are an important way to get a view into what agriculture can look like,” said Chinnick.

Three Forks Farm is one of nine possible stops during the event, with location features ranging from alpacas to pumpkins and more.

You can find a full list of participating locations on the City of Kawartha Lakes website.

Next on our tour preview is Mazefest at McQuaid’s Country Market, found in nearby Omemee, Ont.

“We are known as Mazefest, highlighting our nine-acre corn maze,” farm owner Sara McQuaid said.

She said Kawartha Farmfest is a great way for families to have fun while learning about agriculture.

“I just think it is a great event to bring families together to local farms and to really see what happens on a farm, ” McQuaid said.

“It is nice because you get to see lots of families come out, they can do the maze, check out the pumpkins play the games, there is lots of laughing and everyone is just enjoying themselves.”

She added the maze has been in the works since January and takes on average an hour to complete.

“We also have checkpoints placed throughout the maze with riddles that give you hints on the right way to go,” said McQuaid, adding the maze is open to the public on weekends, apart from the event, and they are planning a haunted maze walk starting Oct. 13.

Tickets for Kawartha Farmfest are available to purchase online until Oct. 6 at noon.