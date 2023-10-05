Menu

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Oct. 5

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 5, 2023 10:45 am
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Oct. 5
WATCH: Cool and windy — Chantal Wagner has your Thursday, Oct. 5, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
George Reed’s legacy, Dr. Ryan Meili’s perspective on the pandemic, and seeking a new home for Maggie.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Oct. 5, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Darrell Davis reflects on George Reed’s legacy

Rider Nation is saying goodbye to football legend George Reed.

This week we’re hearing just as many stories about who Reed was off the field as we are remembering the remarkable player he was on the field.

Veteran CFL analyst and Canadian Football Hall of Fame inductee Darrell Davis joins Chris Carr for more on the legacy Reed leaves behind.

Darrell Davis reflects on George Reed’s legacy

Dr. Ryan Meili’s new book offers his perspective on the pandemic

Former Saskatchewan NDP leader and family doctor Ryan Meili had a first-hand look at the pandemic as both a politician and physician.

A Healthy Future: Lessons from the Front Line of a Crisis is Meili’s look at the darkest days of the pandemic from his unique perspective.

Meili explains why he wrote the book, what he learned from the pandemic, and key takeaways in this interview with Chris Carr.

Dr. Ryan Meili’s new book offers his perspective on the pandemic

New Hope Dog Rescue seeks a home for Maggie

Maggie is a playful four-month-old puppy who needs a new home.

Sandra Archibald from New Hope Dog Rescue looks at the best type of home for the active pup.

Archibald also has details on a cookbook they are putting together and the ongoing need for foster families in Adopt a Pet.

New Hope Dog Rescue seeks a home for Maggie

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Oct. 5

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Oct. 5.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Oct. 5
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

