Sports

Rangers hold off Sarnia Sting to record 3rd straight win to start new season

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 5, 2023 11:26 am
The Kitchener Rangers continued their perfect start to the season, with a 3-1 road win over the Sarnia Sting on Wednesday night.

The Rangers did not get a shot on net until nearly seven minutes in the contest but when Adrian Misaljevic did, he made it count, getting one past Sting netminder Nick Surzycia to put Kitchener in front 1-0.

Carson Rehkopf was credited with an assist, as he has now recorded a point in all three of Kitchener’s games.

The score would remain 1-0 until 7:28 in the second period, as Rehkopf would double the Rangers’ advantage on the power play.

James Barr would finally answer for the Sting in the third period, spoiling Rangers newcomer Tristan Malboeuf’s bid for a shutout with under six minutes to play.

Another newcomer, Luke Ellinas, would seal the deal for Kitchener with an empty-goal in the final minute of play.

Malboeuf, who was acquired from Brantford on the eve of the season, recorded the win after making 16 saves.

Surzycia, will take the loss, despite making 25 saves to keep Sarnia in the game.

The Rangers will return to action on Friday night when they host the Owen Sound Attack at the Aud.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

