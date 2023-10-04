Murder charge laid after man killed outside Herb Jamieson homeless shelter in January

Send this page to someone via email

More than 10 months after a man was fatally injured outside a men’s homeless shelter in central Edmonton, police announced murder charges have been laid in the case.

The death happened Jan. 2, when EMS responded at around 6:30 a.m. to a man in need of medical attention outside the Hope Mission’s Herb Jamieson Centre on the corner of 100 Street and 105A Avenue.

Shane Bakewell, 32, was taken to hospital but died. Staff at the hospital noticed his injuries looked like gunshot wounds and called police.

An autopsy determined Bakewell died as a result of a gunshot wound and the manner of death was homicide.

His death was one of several homicides police were investigating from that New Year’s weekend.

Harrison Lucas Belanger, 24, was charged with second-degree murder in relation to Bakewell’s death.

The Edmonton Police Service media relations team said the arrest of the accused took place on Jan. 20, but communications was only notified of it now.

Police apologized for the delay in releasing the information.