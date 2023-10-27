‘Way of life’: First ocean-going canoe in decades being built in Haisla Nation

On a grey autumn weekend in early October, Kitamaat Village is the picture of tranquility. The waters of the Douglas Channel are so still, they form a glistening painting of the mountains above them and the fishing boats moored to docks at the southernmost end of the village. The occasional pickup truck winds its way through the community of about 700 people, but only one sound consistently disrupts the calm: the rhythmic and resounding thunk coming from Kah Kah neese Baba’o Tomé Cordeiro’s front yard. “I’m practicing, working my way up to build my first full-length canoe,” Cordeiro says, surrounded by fragrant chippings from the 12-foot-long vessel he sits in. He’s barely visible, hunched over as he carves out the base of the cedar canoe, his face in shadow under a woven cedar bark hat. It’s a labour of love and importance in a First Nation that, like many across Canada, has had to work too hard to pass on its traditions through the crippling impacts of colonization. “Canoes used to be the backbone of the Haisla and that’s partially probably why we’re still here,” Cordeiro explains. “I’m there to help keep it alive. I’d like to see us paddle to Bella Bella one day in the gathering of the canoes.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I'm there to help keep it alive. I'd like to see us paddle to Bella Bella one day in the gathering of the canoes." With no previous experience in canoe-carving, Cordeiro is proving it’s never too late to learn something new. And while he chips away at his practice vessels, his mentor is crafting what’s believed to be the first ocean-going canoe built in the North Coast nation in 30 years, revitalizing a practice that is thousands of years old. View image in full screen Tom Cordeiro chips away at his cedar canoe in Kitamaat Village on Sun. Oct. 1, 2023. Elizabeth McSheffrey/Global News

A hereditary art form The Haisla Nation, as it's known today, is an amalgamation of two bands that have occupied the land since time immemorial: the Kitamaat and the Kitlope. It has more than 2,000 citizens, and of those who live locally, many continue to hunt, gather and fish as their ancestors did before them. Advertisement Yet according to local carver Mike Robinson, the tradition and art of canoe-building has not had the same uptake, with carving itself having become "almost a dead art." "It used to run in the family. It was sort of hereditary," Robinson, a relative of legendary carver Sammy Robinson, tells Global News from beneath the tarp housing 36 feet of red cedar bound for the ocean. "I was always carving this, that and the other thing ever since I was a little kid. I carved little toy boats and put them on a string, and tied them on a branch over a stream so the water would make waves and look like the real thing." 2:16 This Is BC: Cheam Canoes are restoring paddling pride among indigenous people As a child, Robinson watched his father build canoes. Eventually, he studied carving at the Kitanmax School of Northwest Coast Indian Art in 'Ksan, a historical Gitxsan village near Hazelton, B.C. After years of carving static pieces — totem poles and masks — Robinson decided to follow in his father's footsteps, obtaining his first canoe log in 2016. "I wanted to see something in the art that was kind of alive. This thing would move and it would move people and it would take them to different places," he explains. The decision to carve a canoe was also inspired by a late elder who wrote about it, Robinson adds. According to the elder, everything in the natural environment has a spirit, including the cedar trees used for canoes. "Our people call that spirit 'mgougou and the spirit was a shapeshifter," Robinson recounts. "He would turn himself into a canoe, he'd influence somebody's thinking and he'd get that person to build a canoe. I think that's what's happened to me." View image in full screen Haisla carver Mike Robinson stands in his shed next to the cedar canoe he's building. He believes it will be the first ocean-going canoe built in the Haisla Nation in three decades. Elizabeth McSheffrey/Global News