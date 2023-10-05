Guelph youth injured during ‘non-criminal event’: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Guelph are asking for witnesses to come forward after a youth was hurt in what they are calling a non-criminal event.

Investigators say a group of youths were in the area of Janefield Avenue and Scottsdale Drive between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday.

They say around that time period, a youth suffered serious injuries.

Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

They are asking those with surveillance or dashcam footage, and any information to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7513.

0:32 Investigation underway after video shows OPP officer striking deer using axe in Kenora