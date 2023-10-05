Menu

Crime

Guelph youth injured during ‘non-criminal event’: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 5, 2023 10:08 am
Guelph police cruiser.
Guelph police cruiser. Guelph Police Service
Police in Guelph are asking for witnesses to come forward after a youth was hurt in what they are calling a non-criminal event.

Investigators say a group of youths were in the area of Janefield Avenue and Scottsdale Drive between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday.

They say around that time period, a youth suffered serious injuries.

Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

They are asking those with surveillance or dashcam footage, and any information to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7513.

