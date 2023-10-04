Schneider session interrupted by emergency alerts

See more sharing options

MINNEAPOLIS – Blue Jays manager John Schneider was thrown a curveball Wednesday when his pre-game media availability was interrupted by a countrywide test of the emergency alert system.

Schneider was two minutes into his session with reporters at Target Field when loud alarm noises sounded on cellphones throughout the interview room.

“This is a good omen I think,” Schneider said with a smile. “It’s got to be a good sign.”

The Blue Jays are in must-win mode in their American League wild-card series against the Minnesota Twins. Game 2 in the best-of-three series was scheduled for later Wednesday.

The emergency alert system test was done to maintain and improve alert and warning capabilities throughout the country. Cellphone users got a notification message saying “No action is required by the public.”

If the Blue Jays force a deciding third game in the series, it will be played Thursday at Minnesota.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2023.

