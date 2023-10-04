Kingston-area farmers assess their crops as end of season approaches

Farming season is close to wrapping up, with local producers clearing their fields before the first frost of the year. The region received a mixed bag of weather this summer, which led to varying crop yields from farm to farm.

With it being early October, it’s also harvest time at local pumpkin patches. At Forman Farms near Brewers Mills, all 10 acres turned out, which is more than they’d hoped for.

“We had timely rains when it was necessary,” Christine Forman said of the season. “And the crops that we have harvested have been above average yield.”

“So we’re happy.”

Further west at Sands Farm, they weren’t as fortunate with their pumpkin patch. After planting nine acres worth, they say only about an acre and a half produced a yield due to a lack of rain this spring that prevented seeds from properly germinating.

Story continues below advertisement

“We didn’t get that this year,” Kenny Sands said. “I do believe it was because the soil worked a little on the lumpy side as it was a little dryer this spring.”

2:00 Proposed restaurant patio regulations worry downtown Kingston restaurants

The small yield means they haven’t been able to meet their typical demand.

“For the most part, I can’t supply the grocery stores this year,” Sands said. “Which is unfortunate but that happens too.”

Farmers have to take the good with the bad, and for Sands, while the weather contributed to a poor pumpkin crop, it also helped him achieve a larger-than-usual potato yield.

“Some of our white potatoes are coming out about a pound, pound and a half a piece,” Sands said of his potato crop. “So they’re nice, giant potatoes. The reds are yielding well, the white are yielding very well.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sands believes that’s because of rain that fell later in the season. But they also haven’t had to deal with the Colorado potato beetle, which is known to decimate crops.

As for the Formans, not only did their pumpkins turn out, but so did their soybean and corn fields, which is welcome news at the end of the season.

“(We’re) extremely thankful,” Forman said. “The bank is thankful and we are able to pay our suppliers, so it’s all good.”

But just because the season is wrapping up, it doesn’t mean these farmers will have a slow schedule. They’ll have to winterize their fields and fix up their equipment so it’s ready to go all over again next spring.