Crime

Charges laid following downtown fire in Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted October 4, 2023 9:16 am
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Guelph police are reporting no injuries following a downtown fire on Tuesday.

Police said they were called to an apartment building on Carden Street just before 10:30 a.m.

Investigators said the blaze was reported in the hallway on the second floor, caught on surveillance video and quickly put out by fire crews.

Then firefighters reportedly told police that the man believed to be responsible for the fire had returned to the scene almost 90 minutes later.

Trending Now

A 42-year-old from Guelph faces a number of charges and he is being held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

