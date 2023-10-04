Charges laid following downtown fire in Guelph

Guelph police are reporting no injuries following a downtown fire on Tuesday.
Police said they were called to an apartment building on Carden Street just before 10:30 a.m.
Investigators said the blaze was reported in the hallway on the second floor, caught on surveillance video and quickly put out by fire crews.
Then firefighters reportedly told police that the man believed to be responsible for the fire had returned to the scene almost 90 minutes later.
A 42-year-old from Guelph faces a number of charges and he is being held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.
