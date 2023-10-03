Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Jets send 4 more to Manitoba Moose

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 6:43 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Winnipeg Jets continued to reduce their training camp roster by sending four more players to the Manitoba Moose on Tuesday.

The Jets reassigned defenceman Ashton Sautner and forwards Brad Lambert, Jeff Malott, and Dominic Toninato to the American Hockey League club.

Sautner, Malott, and Toninato cleared waivers on Monday but were kept with the Jets while a number of players were out with an illness.

Lambert was originally sent down to the Moose on Saturday, but was recalled on Monday as an emergency replacement for their exhibition game against the Calgary Flames. Lambert had a plus/minus of minus-1 and recorded one shot on goal in a little over 13 minutes of ice time.

Trending Now

The Moose started training camp on Monday.

The moves leave the Jets with 30 players in training camp.

Story continues below advertisement

The Jets play their final pre-season game on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators at the Canada Life Centre.

More on Sports
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices