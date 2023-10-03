Winnipeg Jets send 4 more to Manitoba Moose

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets continued to reduce their training camp roster by sending four more players to the Manitoba Moose on Tuesday.

The Jets reassigned defenceman Ashton Sautner and forwards Brad Lambert, Jeff Malott, and Dominic Toninato to the American Hockey League club.

Sautner, Malott, and Toninato cleared waivers on Monday but were kept with the Jets while a number of players were out with an illness.

Lambert was originally sent down to the Moose on Saturday, but was recalled on Monday as an emergency replacement for their exhibition game against the Calgary Flames. Lambert had a plus/minus of minus-1 and recorded one shot on goal in a little over 13 minutes of ice time.

The Moose started training camp on Monday.

The moves leave the Jets with 30 players in training camp.

The Jets play their final pre-season game on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators at the Canada Life Centre.