Headline link
Traffic

1 dead in northern B.C. highway crash

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 6:50 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File
One person is dead following a highway crash on Monday in northern B.C.

Police say the incident happened on Highway 16 around 8:45 a.m., around six kilometres west of Vanderhoof.

Vanderhoof RCMP say the collision involved several vehicles, including a Cadillac and a tractor-trailer hauling logs.

“Sadly, the driver of the Cadillac, an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said, adding no other injuries were reported at that time.

RCMP added that a witness reported seeing the Cadillac cross the centre line prior to colliding with the eastbound semi.

Trending Now

The highway was temporarily closed while officers investigated the scene.

Police say they’re still investigating, and anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact the Vanderhoof RCMP detachment at 250-567-2222.

