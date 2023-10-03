Menu

Canada

Manitoba police watchdog investigating dog bite

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 5:54 pm
Manitoba First Nations Police Service. View image in full screen
Manitoba First Nations Police Service. Facebook
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was bitten by a police dog in Sandy Bay First Nation.

On Sept. 27 the Manitoba First Nations Police Service notified the Independent Investigation Unit it used a police dog to apprehend a suspect the day prior. The man was taken to the Portage General Hospital for treatment but not admitted as a patient.

While the injury does not meet the threshold for an investigation by the IIU, its civilian director determined it is in the public’s interest to investigate.

Anyone with information or video of the arrest is asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

