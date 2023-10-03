Menu

Canada

City of Kelowna quiet about their plans for an emergency shelter as winter approaches

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 7:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Concerns raised over lack of emergency shelters in Kelowna'
Concerns raised over lack of emergency shelters in Kelowna
While we are expected to see warmer temperatures throughout the valley this week, it won't be long before winter arrives. As Jayden Wasney reports, the City of Kelowna has yet to announce any plans of an emergency shelter for the unhoused this winter, and that has some residents feeling concerned.
As temperatures slowly begin to drop, concerns are being raised about a lack of emergency shelter space available for Kelowna, B.C.’s unhoused population this winter.

“Each winter we kind of get a little smarter about it, but I mean you’re always worried,” said unhoused Kelowna resident, Debbie Houghtaling.

“When you go out, you know, are you going to wake up? A cold snap comes through, and you just don’t know what to expect.”

There are roughly 130 people living at Kelowna’s outdoor sheltering site in the city’s north end — an increase of about one and a half times in the last eight months. The city has yet to release any concrete plans of a new emergency shelter for this winter, but plans are said to be in the works.

“We’re not quite ready to describe what’s going to happen, as plans are being finalized on how best to support outdoor sheltering through the colder months,” the City of Kelowna said in an email to Global News.

“We can say that we continue to work closely with our housing partners on potential solutions for transitional shelter and housing throughout the city and will provide more information as it becomes available.”

One Kelowna resident who works closely with the unhoused population says the solution isn’t building temporary emergency shelters. She wants to see more permanent housing options.

“We need all types of housing in this city,” said community advocate Heather Friesen.

“I honestly believe that shelters are just a way to cycle people through and keep people homeless. We need to get people homes.”

Last winter, the city did not provide an emergency shelter. Instead, a 24-passenger warming bus was stationed down at the outdoor sheltering site, from 10 at night until 6 in the morning, but funding only allowed the bus to operate for about 20 nights.

Friesen says that isn’t enough, adding that if a better alternative isn’t made available before temperatures drop into the negatives, lives are at stake.

“I’m incredibly worried — I’m incredibly worried every day,” said Friesen.

“As we move into winter, I’m even more so. People are going to get cold; people are going to freeze, and people are going to die.”

According to the city’s website, 318 supportive housing units have been built since 2017, but the number of people sheltering outdoors continues to exceed the current emergency shelter capacity.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

