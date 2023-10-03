Menu

Environment

High winds and rising water levels expected across Manitoba lakes

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 5:47 pm
Prairie Helicopters Inc. on Lake Winnipeg in 2020. View image in full screen
Prairie Helicopters Inc. on Lake Winnipeg in 2020. Justin Seniuk
High winds expected to develop Tuesday evening cold cause adverse effects on the south shorelines of Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipeg.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre said, on Oct. 3, that the effects could also be felt near Gimli and Victoria Beach. Northwest wind gusts going up to 60 km/h could raise water levels by as much as five feet or more.

The province said that property owners should take precautions. A map of the Manitoba Lake Wind Effect Forecast showing the affected areas can be found online by clicking here.

Heavy rains, strong winds could rise southern Manitoba lakes by 5 feet, province warn
