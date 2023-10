See more sharing options

Winnipeg police safely removed an inactive explosive device from an abandoned storage unit Monday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the Whittier area around 1:30 p.m. by the person who had recently taken over the storage locker.

The bomb unit confirmed the device wasn’t live and there was no danger to the public. Major crimes officers continue to investigate.