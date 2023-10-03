Missing a diamond ring? Lethbridge police hope to reunite jewelry with owners

Send this page to someone via email

It’s not common to spot jewelry laying on the ground, but Lethbridge police are looking for the rightful owners of two diamond rings that were found in a drug store and gas station.

Police say on April 26, a white gold, tear-drop shaped diamond ring was found at London Drugs and security turned it in to police. The police file for that ring is 23052192.

On July 14, a resident then found a white gold, diamond solitaire ring at the westside Safeway gas station. The ring was turned in at the front counter of the police station. The police file for that ring is 23054068.

Police have released photos of the rings and say they want to return them to their rightful owners.

In order to claim the rings, proof of ownership must be provided. Police will need a serial number, appraisal document or other identifying information that could confirm ownership.

To claim the rings contact the LPS property and exhibits unit at 403-330-5017 and reference the file numbers above.