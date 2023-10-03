Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman hit by car, dies in parking lot in Olds, Alta., RCMP seek witnesses

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted October 3, 2023 12:54 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman died Saturday after being hit by a vehicle in a parking lot in Olds, Alta., according to RCMP.

At about 5:30 p.m., police were called to the No Frills parking lot in the town 70 kilometres north of Calgary.

The 68-year-old resident of Olds died at the scene, police said.

RCMP are seeking the identity of four witnesses who they say helped the woman but left before police arrived, or anyone else who may have seen the collision.

Trending Now

Those with information are asked to call the Olds RCMP at 403-556-3324 or submit anonymous tips on Crime Stoppers.

More on Calgary
RCMPAlberta RCMPPedestrian Collisionpedestrian killedfatal pedestrian collisionOldsOlds RCMPOlds AlbertaParking lot collision
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices