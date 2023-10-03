Woman hit by car, dies in parking lot in Olds, Alta., RCMP seek witnesses

Send this page to someone via email

A woman died Saturday after being hit by a vehicle in a parking lot in Olds, Alta., according to RCMP.

At about 5:30 p.m., police were called to the No Frills parking lot in the town 70 kilometres north of Calgary.

The 68-year-old resident of Olds died at the scene, police said.

RCMP are seeking the identity of four witnesses who they say helped the woman but left before police arrived, or anyone else who may have seen the collision.

Those with information are asked to call the Olds RCMP at 403-556-3324 or submit anonymous tips on Crime Stoppers.