New Brunswick man shares his passion for hockey with newcomers

A Moncton man is spreading his passion for hockey to newcomers by giving out tickets so that people can experience a game for the first time.

Alex Arsenault said he decided to launch the group he calls “Al’s Pals” heading into the 2023-24 Moncton Wildcats season.

Arsenault said he already has 24 families booked to take in their first game and he plans to book the remaining home games in the coming weeks. He purchased four season tickets with his own funds, saying he wanted to give back to his community and welcome newcomers to the city.

“What better way to welcome them to the city and welcome them to Canada than a hockey game,” Arsenault said.

He has already handed out tickets to families from Morocco, Nigeria, the Philippines, Syria and Ukraine.

Zakariya Ouazzani Touhamy, who moved to Canada from Morocco three years ago, took in Moncton’s home opener on Saturday night.

“We have never been to a hockey game before, it is crazy…. We came right in the COVID and when we came here everything was locked down and all the vaccination restrictions,” Ouazzani Touhamy said.

Stepping into the home of the Wildcats this past weekend felt like a rite of passage for the family, who moved to Moncton five months ago, said Arsenault, who said their seven-year-old daughter is now attending school.

“She hears people talk about hockey and she got home one day and said she wanted to play hockey and she has no idea what it is. Dad has no idea what it is,” he said.

“It’s either that or shovelling snow and I don’t like snow so it’s hockey.”

Ouazzani Touhamy said of Arsenault, “He is Canadian and he was to share his culture.”

When the Moroccan family made their way to their seats before puck drop, he said it felt like he was in a TV program.

“This will have a huge impact on us because the first time you do something, you will remember all of your life.”

Joining a group of screaming fans for the game opener came with some surprises, Ouazzani Touhamy said.

“It is insanely physical. I was not expecting that.”

The family enjoyed the game, sharing in the collective energy that can only be found in the hometown rink.

“I like it. It is intense, you know,” said Ouazzani Touhamy, who said he and his family would definitely take in another game.