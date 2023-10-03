Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police search for missing teen last seen in the city

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 12:44 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Police are searching for a missing teenager last seen in Winnipeg.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service said they’re concerned for the safety of 15-year-old Julfidan Rahmani, who was last seen at the intersection of Fermor Avenue and St. Mary’s Road on Monday at approximately 9:15 a.m.

Rahmani is described as being five feet four inches tall with a thin build, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black crop top, black leggings and white shoes and carrying a light-coloured backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

