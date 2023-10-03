Menu

Environment

Downed power lines and outages in aftermath of Manitoba storm

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 12:33 pm
Manitoba Hydro workers repairing a hydro pole in 2022.
Manitoba Hydro workers repairing a hydro pole in 2022. Manitoba Hydro / X
Thousands of Manitoba Hydro customers are without power Tuesday following an early morning thunderstorm that hit parts of southern Manitoba.

Between 20 and 30 millimetres of rain is still expected across western regions of the province from the storm, resulting from a low-pressure system coming from south of the border and pushing in a line of showers. Winnipeg could see five to 10 millimetres of rain.

So far, the province’s hydro utility agency is reporting that residents in Portage la Prairie and Victoria Beach are facing power outages. In Selkirk, more than 1,600 residents are without power due to a downed power line. In Winnipeg’s Tyndall Park area, about 2,000 hydro customers were without power, which has since been restored.

The agency also noted that there were a few isolated outages in the province’s southwest areas and the Interlake regions.

According to the City of Winnipeg, 63 calls were made to 311 for storm-related requests by 10:30 a.m.

