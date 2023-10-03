Gunshots heard in Cambridge over the weekend: police

Gunshots were heard in the Fiddlesticks area of Cambridge over the weekend, according to Waterloo regional police.
They say a resident reported hearing the gunshots near Nutcracker Street and Anglerock Drive at around 5 a.m. on Saturday, according to a release.
There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.
Police say they are looking to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time. Witnesses are asked to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
