Gausman to start Game 1 for Blue Jays

MINNEAPOLIS – Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman will get the start for Game 1 of Toronto’s wild-card series against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

Gausman was originally tabbed to pitch in Sunday’s regular-season finale against Tampa Bay, but the start was pushed back when Toronto clinched a playoff spot Saturday night.

The Twins have tabbed right-hander Pablo Lopez for the opener of the best-of-three series.

Gausman was 12-9 with a 3.16 earned-run average this season. He had 237 strikeouts over 185 innings.

Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday. Game 3, if necessary, will be played Thursday.

The series winner will play the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2023.