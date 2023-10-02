SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Gausman to start Game 1 for Blue Jays

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2023 5:38 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

MINNEAPOLIS – Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman will get the start for Game 1 of Toronto’s wild-card series against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

Gausman was originally tabbed to pitch in Sunday’s regular-season finale against Tampa Bay, but the start was pushed back when Toronto clinched a playoff spot Saturday night.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Blue Jays pitcher in hot water over anti-LGBTQ2 Instagram post'
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher in hot water over anti-LGBTQ2 Instagram post
Story continues below advertisement

The Twins have tabbed right-hander Pablo Lopez for the opener of the best-of-three series.

Gausman was 12-9 with a 3.16 earned-run average this season. He had 237 strikeouts over 185 innings.

Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday. Game 3, if necessary, will be played Thursday.

Trending Now

The series winner will play the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2023.

BaseballToronto Blue JaysMLBBlue JaysBlue Jays baseball
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices