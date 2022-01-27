Menu

Theater
Jan 27 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Discover Dance! Ne. Sans Opera & Dance/Idan Cohen

Where
Scotiabank Dance Centre - 677 Davie St, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
$ Price
$15/$13 Buy Tickets
Ages
All ages
Website
https://thedancecentre.ca/event/ne-sans-opera-dance-idan-cohen/
Contact
info@thedancecentre.ca 6046066400 (The Dance Centre)
The January edition of The Dance Centre’s Discover Dance! series features the innovative reconnection of music and contemporary dance by Ne. Sans Opera & Dance. Artistic Director Idan Cohen has electrified audiences with his meticulously crafted choreography, vivid theatrical images and intense musicality. Accompanied by the celebrated pianist/conductor Leslie Dala, this intimate program features the counter-tenor Shane Hanson and Ne. Sans dancers, who will share excerpts of recent works to music by Handel, Bach and Philip Glass. View image in full screen
