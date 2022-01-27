Discover Dance! Ne. Sans Opera & Dance/Idan Cohen

The January edition of The Dance Centre’s Discover Dance! series features the innovative reconnection of music and contemporary dance by Ne. Sans Opera & Dance. Artistic Director Idan Cohen has electrified audiences with his meticulously crafted choreography, vivid theatrical images and intense musicality. Accompanied by the celebrated pianist/conductor Leslie Dala, this intimate program features the counter-tenor Shane Hanson and Ne. Sans dancers, who will share excerpts of recent works to music by Handel, Bach and Philip Glass.