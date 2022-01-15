WINTER PLAY PROGRAM (Winter Wonderland Activities)

PLAYDAY IN THE PARK – Saturday, January 15th, 1:00pm to 4:00pm at CHARLOTTETOWN PARK, 3130 Laurier Drive.

WINTER OLYMPICS – Saturday, February 5th, 1:00pm to 4:00pm at BREVOORT PARK RECREATION UNIT, 3 Webb Crescent.

PLAYDAY IN THE PARK – Saturday, March 26th, 1:00pm to 4:00pm at WESTMOUNT RECREATION UNIT, 310 Avenue L North.

Each session is a great way for children and families to stay active and have fun enjoying the outdoors. All equipment will be provided.

**FOR CHILDREN AGES 6 to 12 YEARS**

Free ! ! ! All Are Welcome ! ! ! For more information on the programs please call 306-975-3378.

CURRENT PROVINCIAL PUBLIC HEALTH ORDERS AND CITY OF SASKATOON SAFETY GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED TO DELIVER THE PROGRAM.

SESSIONS WILL BE CANCELLED IF THE TEMPERATURE REACHES -25C OR BELOW WITH THE WINDCHILL.