World Leaders Headline at 2022 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on January 16th and 17th, 2022. Alongside the former Canadian Prime Minister and Mexican President are best selling finance author Robert “Rich Dad” Kiyosaki, dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors. Hosted by Jay Martin of Cambridge House International, the conversations on stage will cover the most important investment opportunities and key issues in macro-finance. The VRIC will include a marketplace of 225 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines. Guests can select from a variety of ticket options, including General Admission, VIP, and Super VIP.