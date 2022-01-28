Global Edmonton supports: The Price is Right at the River Cree Resort and Casino

Here it comes. Everyone’s favorite game show is on its way to you, along with the chance to win. *The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” and play classic games from television’s longest-running and most popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations, and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™, and the fabulous Showcase.

Want to play? No purchase necessary. To enter the theatre to watch the show a ticket purchase is required. For an opportunity to be selected as a contestant guests must register at the River Cree Resort & Casino – Entertainment Centre Foyer, the day of the event. Registration will open 3 hours prior to the show. Contestants will be selected in a random draw. Must be 18 years or older to register. For the complete show, rules visit the Box Office or http://www.rivercreeresort.com

*Price is Right Live™/© 2021 Fremantle Media. All Rights Reserved.