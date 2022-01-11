Menu

Jan 11, 2022 - Jan 16, 2022 12:00 AM

Global Edmonton supports: ANASTASIA presented by Broadway Across Canada

Where
Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium - Edmonton, Alberta View Map
When
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Ages
All Ages
Website
http://BroadwayAcrossCanada.ca
Global Edmonton supports: ANASTASIA presented by Broadway Across Canada

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey across America at last!

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) with direction by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak.

On stage at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium January 11 – 16, 2022.

 