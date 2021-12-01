The mission of 630 CHED Santas Anonymous is inspired by a simple wish, to see every child receive a new toy at Christmas. This year, we are celebrating 66 years delivering toys to less fortunate children in Edmonton.

Relying on thousands of volunteers and donors, 630 CHED Santas Anonymous collects, sorts, packages, and delivers toys to over 20,000 children every year.

There are many ways to get involved with 630 CHED Santas Anonymous. Visit Santasanonymous.ca to learn more.

Click here to keep up with all 630 CHED Santas Anonymous news.