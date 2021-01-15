A Celebration of Robbie Burns Concert

Join us for our annual celebration of Scotland’s National Bard, Robbie Burns! Fiddler Rosie Carver with Celtic band Blackthorn and a special guest piper feature the musical traditions of Scotland with a special focus on Burns’ songs and poems. Heart-wrenching airs and ballads, humorous songs with rousing choruses and lively jigs and reels are brought to life with Blackthorn’s luscious harmonies and complex instrumentation. Buy tickets online or by phone at 604.664.1636. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/a-celebration-of-robbie-burns-tickets-168324809035 Location: 1120 Brunette Avenue Coquitlam, BC Admission: Students & Seniors $16 | Adults $21 (+ GST).