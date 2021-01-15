Menu

Music
Jan 15 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM

A Celebration of Robbie Burns Concert

Event Ended
Where
Place des Arts - 1120 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam, BC View Map
When
$ Price
Students & Seniors $16 | Adults $21 (+ GST) Buy Tickets
Ages
All ages
Website
https://placedesarts.ca/events/a-celebration-of-robbie-burns/
Contact
info@placedesarts.ca 6046641636 (Place des Arts)
Join us for our annual celebration of Scotland’s National Bard, Robbie Burns! Fiddler Rosie Carver with Celtic band Blackthorn and a special guest piper feature the musical traditions of Scotland with a special focus on Burns’ songs and poems. Heart-wrenching airs and ballads, humorous songs with rousing choruses and lively jigs and reels are brought to life with Blackthorn’s luscious harmonies and complex instrumentation. Buy tickets online or by phone at 604.664.1636. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/a-celebration-of-robbie-burns-tickets-168324809035 Location: 1120 Brunette Avenue Coquitlam, BC Admission: Students & Seniors $16 | Adults $21 (+ GST). View image in full screen
