Avril Lavigne – Bite Me Canada 2022 Tour

Multi-platinum artist, and multiple-time Juno award-winner Avril Lavigne launches her first Canadian tour in over ten years with the “Bite Me Canada 2022” tour featuring special guests, grandson, and Mod Sun.

Avril Lavigne recently signed to DTA Records and released “Bite Me” featuring Travis Barker, her first release of new music since 2019’s “Head Above Water”. According to Lavigne, the track is “an anthem about knowing your worth, what you deserve, and not giving someone a second chance who doesn’t deserve you.” New music and a new album will follow in 2022.

2022 also celebrates the 20th anniversary of Avril’s iconic and ground-breaking diamond-selling album “Let Go”. “I’m so excited to come home and rock out with you Canada! I can’t wait to see you in person this Spring!”, shares Avril.

The “Bite Me Canada 2022” tour will play 14 markets in Canada coast to coast kicking off in Moncton, NB on May 3, 2022, and wrapping up in Victoria, BC on May 25, 2022.

The Artist Presale begins on Monday, November 29 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the AMEX Front of the Line presale on Tuesday November 30 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday December 2 at 10 p.m. local time. Public on-sale begins on Friday December 3, at 10 a.m. local time. See below for full pre-sale and on-sale schedule, $1.00 will be added to each ticket sold to go towards the Avril Lavigne Foundation, which supports people with serious illness or disabilities.

Artist Presale: Monday, Nov. 29 @ 10am – Thursday, Dec. 2 @ 10pm LOCAL

AMEX Presale: Tuesday, Nov. 30 @ 10am – Thursday, Dec. 2 @ 10pm LOCAL

Live Nation Presale: Wednesday, Dec. 1 @ 10am – Thursday, Dec. 2 @ 10pm LOCAL

Facebook Presale: Wednesday, Dec 1 @ 10am – Thursday, Dec. 2 @ 10pm LOCAL

General On Sale: Friday, Dec. 3 @ 10am LOCAL

Tickets for the Halifax show will be available online at ticketatlantic.com, evenko.ca and

livenation.com.

Visit AvrilLavigne.com for more information and watch for additional dates to be announced soon.

BITE ME CANADA TOUR 2022 TOUR DATES:

*grandson not appearing

5/3 Avenir Centre – Moncton, NB

5/4 Scotiabank Centre – Halifax, NS

5/6 Videotron Centre – Quebec City, QC*

5/7 Place Bell – Montreal, QC

5/9 TD Place Arena – Ottawa, ON *

5/10 Budweiser Gardens – London, ON

5/12 Caesars Windsor – Windsor, ON

5/13 Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON

5/17 Canada Life Centre – Winnipeg, MB

5/18 SaskTel Centre – Saskatoon, SK

5/19 Rogers Place – Edmonton, AB

5/21 Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – Calgary, AB

5/22 Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – Calgary, AB

5/24 Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – Vancouver, BC

5/25 Save-On Foods Memorial Centre – Victoria, BC

