Nov 1 - Dec 17 12:00 AM

Global Edmonton supports: Coats for Kids and Families

Where
United Way’s InKind Exchange - View Map
When
Website
http://coatsforkidsandfamilies.ca
Global Edmonton supports: Coats for Kids and Families

United Way of the Alberta Capital Region started the Coats for Kids & Families initiative in 1992 due to an overwhelming demand for winter wear. Many local families simply don’t have the means to purchase the clothing needed to stay warm during Alberta’s harsh winters.

Support the Coats for Kids and Families campaign with a donation of new or gently used outerwear.

ITEMS ACCEPTED

  • Men’s winter coat
  • Women’s winter coats
  • Children’s winter coats
  • Toques/ mitts and scarves – adult and children’s sizes
  • Snow pants- adult and children’s sizes
  • Winter Boots
  • Insulated work wear – Men’s and Women’s
  • Insulated work boots

DROP OFF LOCATIONS

Coats can be dropped off at United Way’s InKind Exchange by appointment only, call 780.990.1000. There are also numerous other drop off locations around the region. Visit coatsforkidsandfamilies.ca to find a locations near you.