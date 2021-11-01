Global Edmonton supports: Coats for Kids and Families

United Way of the Alberta Capital Region started the Coats for Kids & Families initiative in 1992 due to an overwhelming demand for winter wear. Many local families simply don’t have the means to purchase the clothing needed to stay warm during Alberta’s harsh winters.

Support the Coats for Kids and Families campaign with a donation of new or gently used outerwear.

ITEMS ACCEPTED

Men’s winter coat

Women’s winter coats

Children’s winter coats

Toques/ mitts and scarves – adult and children’s sizes

Snow pants- adult and children’s sizes

Winter Boots

Insulated work wear – Men’s and Women’s

Insulated work boots

DROP OFF LOCATIONS

Coats can be dropped off at United Way’s InKind Exchange by appointment only, call 780.990.1000. There are also numerous other drop off locations around the region. Visit coatsforkidsandfamilies.ca to find a locations near you.