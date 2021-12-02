Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Event
Dec 2 - Dec 5 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Global Edmonton supports: Signatures Butterdome Craft Sale

Where
U of A Butterdome - Edmonton, Alberta View Map
When
$ Price
$8 Buy Tickets
Website
https://signatures.ca/butterdome/
Global Edmonton supports: Signatures Butterdome Craft Sale - image View image in full screen

Signatures Butterdome Craft Sale is a uniquely Canadian handmade marketplace in Edmonton that features the works of over 220 artists, artisans, makers, and designers from coast-to-coast. Since 1990, the show has been Edmonton’s premier holiday shopping event and has become Alberta’s favourite – and largest – craft sale. It is an annual tradition where visitors can meet passionate creatives in person, hear their stories, and feel their works first-hand. Join us at the University of Alberta’s Butterdome for an unforgettable experience and shop for handmade that lasts a lifetime.