Global Edmonton supports: Signatures Butterdome Craft Sale

Signatures Butterdome Craft Sale is a uniquely Canadian handmade marketplace in Edmonton that features the works of over 220 artists, artisans, makers, and designers from coast-to-coast. Since 1990, the show has been Edmonton’s premier holiday shopping event and has become Alberta’s favourite – and largest – craft sale. It is an annual tradition where visitors can meet passionate creatives in person, hear their stories, and feel their works first-hand. Join us at the University of Alberta’s Butterdome for an unforgettable experience and shop for handmade that lasts a lifetime.