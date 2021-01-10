The Reality of a Dream: A Nutcracker Documentary

December 10 to January 10

Online

The Nutcracker is the brass ring of the ballet world, what young dancers everywhere seek to grasp on their way to the top.

In “The Reality of a Dream,” five teen hopefuls prepare to participate in the biggest performance of the year, guided by prima ballerina Chan Hon Goh, their mentor at Canada’s world-renowned Goh Ballet

Academy.

This thrilling documentary goes behind the scenes to show what it takes to be extraordinary. Available online for complimentary streaming – limited time only.

Watch now at GohNutcracker.com/dream