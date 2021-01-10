Menu

Music
Dec 10 - Jan 10 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

The Reality of a Dream: A Nutcracker Documentary

Where
Online - View Map
When
Website
https://www.gohnutcracker.com/
Contact
nutcracker@gohballet.com 604-872-4014 (Goh Ballet’s The Nutcracker)
The Reality of a Dream: A Nutcracker Documentary - image View image in full screen

December 10 to January 10
Online

The Nutcracker is the brass ring of the ballet world, what young dancers everywhere seek to grasp on their way to the top.

In “The Reality of a Dream,” five teen hopefuls prepare to participate in the biggest performance of the year, guided by prima ballerina Chan Hon Goh, their mentor at Canada’s world-renowned Goh Ballet
Academy.

This thrilling documentary goes behind the scenes to show what it takes to be extraordinary. Available online for complimentary streaming – limited time only.

Watch now at GohNutcracker.com/dream